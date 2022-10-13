 Skip to content

VOIDCRISIS update for 13 October 2022

VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

To make it easier for new players or those who want to dive deeper into the gameplay, we added a Tutorial mode and many other useful elements.

①Online Manual
　　Click on the [Book] icon at the lower right corner of the Select Mode interface, and you will be immediately redirected to the online manual page.
　　
②Help
　　To access Help, Click on the [?] icon at the lower right corner of the Select Mode interface. We have also made some adjustments to some of the contents this time around.


More segments coming soon for the Online Manual.


Plenty of new Help contents

To be continued…

