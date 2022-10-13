Phantom Hysteria v.1.0.0.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9710408 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Cross Progression Integration

When starting up Phantom Hysteria for the first time, you will now be asked to create an account with Lunar Tale Games. This is being integrated as future proofing for release on different platforms. You will have to set up a username and password, but once Phantom Hysteria is on any other platform, all you will have to do to continue your current progress is log in!

Composure

Composure as a mechanic has been removed from the game. We felt that it didn't add anything of value to the core gameplay. As such, there are a few changes! Arcana cards involving the composure mechanic have been removed from the game. Composure shots have been reworked into adrenal shots. All class abilities involving composure have been removed or reworked.

Class Reworks

Due to the removal of composure as well as some feedback from our beta testers, we wanted to make sure that all classes felt useful.

Scholar

* Scholar's level 10 active ability has been reworked into "The Invisible Man". This ability makes the player invisible to the phantom for a short period of time with a cooldown of 60 seconds. * The level 15 passive ability "Shots" has been updated to increase the effectiveness of Adrenal Shots rather than Composure Shots. * "Land Mines", the level 40 passive ability, has been updated to starting a match with an EMF Mine waiting for you in the Equipment Room. * The second active ability at level 50 has been fully reworked. "It's Miller Time!" will allow players to instantly reload or recharge their current weapon with a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Attuned

* The first active ability on Attuned has been reworked as "Life Steal". At level 10, players can now activate this ability to take 10% of the phantom's health to heal themselves. * The level 15 passive has been reworked as "Oh a Clue!" which will allow players to see the trail of the phantom periodically. * Attuned's level 30 passive is now "Second Wind" which will regenerate health while the player is not in combat. * The second active ability has been reworked as "Last Stand". This makes the player invulnerable for 60 seconds as a one time use in a match.

Neutralizer

* The level 40 passive has been reworked. "Salty" allows players to deal 5% more damage with salt-based weapons.

Shaman

* Shaman's level 10 active ability has been reworked as "I Got You Covered". With this, the player is able to give themselves or another player a temporary shield that reduces damage from the phantom on a cooldown of 60 seconds. * "Unwavering" is Shaman's new level 40 passive. Once a player drops below 50% health, the next hit from a phantom will heal them for the amount of damage dealt. This passive only activates once per match. * The second active ability, "Living Dead", has been updated so that players must now sacrifice a portion of their health in order to revive a teammate. The resurrected teammate will now come back with 50% of their health.

Balance Changes

The pull damage per second from Molly's ultimate has been reduced from 3 to 1

Phantoms will now regenerate their health during Neutralization phase if the players have voted for the incorrect ghost

Gameplay Changes

More Spirit Box responses

Subtitles have been implemented and can be toggled on and off in the Settings menu

Added custom cursors for all weapons

Added custom cursor for hovering over interactables

Added shockwave and audio tuning to phantom defeated sequence

Added dissolve effect on destroyed totems

Added dissolve effect on destroyed runes

Added visual effect when statue is combined

Updated player flashlight to be a little more visible

Added health loss post-process system

Updated UI elements

Added contacts listing on phone where you can mute other players in your match

Added an editable text box to the sensitivity sliders in the Settings menu

CHADDEV has been removed as a playable investigator (to be added as an unlockable at a future date)

Bug Fixes

Updated player wallet and loadout to be more reliable between matches

Fixed animation cancel bug for clients

Added stack limit on phantom debuffs on player to prevent overlap and effect spam

Fixed issue with phantom death sequence effect not spawning in the correct location for clients

KIWI TIME!

[Redacted] Kiwi now causes him to [redacted] with [redacted]

Sound Changes

Added RTPC for character narration volume

Gadget Tuning

Adrenal Shots

Composure shots have been reworked as adrenal shots that provide a temporary speed boost, stamina regen boost, and a small heal

Holy Water

Holy water has been updated to debuff the phantom's movement speed over 30 seconds, stackable up to 3 times

Cross

The cross has been updated to have an active ability that is used to repel the phantoms at close range from players, losing durability as it's used

Weapon Tuning

All weapon effects converted to gas via gameplay cues

Shotgun now ejects shells

Fixed shotgun animations to appear smoother

Fixed EMFG line trace

Holy Soaker projectiles shoot a little faster

Known Issues

Dropping weapons has been temporarily disabled as we continue to work towards fixing a bug causing issues when picking up another player's weapon

Shotgun spray effect not replicating properly

You've all been asking for it! You can now pet Harold at Headquarters!