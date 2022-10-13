New core exercises added:

Accordion Crunches

Side Crunches

Standing Ab Twists

Windshield Wipers

From helpful feedback from players there have been some requests for a 'Foundation' level. A kind of true beginners level, so I will begin working on this for a near future update.

The player 'Professor' has pointed out the need for the configuration to skip exercises and also for modified exercise options. This helps navigate exactly what needs to be added in future development.

More added exercises are to come and also the new foundational level.

Thank you to players for your support and encouragement for this project, and also for helpful constructive criticism helping to shape the game.