Build 9710354 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Replaced Halloween pumpkins with better-performance pumpkins.

Added a radar screen to the back view of the defender game.

Expanded the play area of defender to include the rest of the platform.

Added the Ghoul which now starts at wave 11.

minor bug fixes.