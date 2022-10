Thank you for playing Misao: Definitive Edition.

The updates for Ver 1.04 are as follows:

Option settings will now preserve changes even after closing and reopening the game.

This change also means that all changes made to option settings will be shared among different save files.

(All settings on all save files will be reset to default upon first launch after installing this update)

Minor bug fixes.

Thank you, and enjoy Misao: Definitive Edition!