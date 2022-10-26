Updates to Version 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9710215 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 00:06:51 UTC by Wendy

1）Functions added and modified

[New functions]

Added "Tutorial" mode

Added a mode in which players can learn the basic elements of the game.

Added opening trailer

The opening trailer starts after the end of the title interface. (Only played when the game starts for the first time after updated)

After that, players can log in to "VOIDCRISIS -related information" in Select Mode to view the trailer.

Added "VOIDCRISIS -related information"

This function enables players to check the materials obtained during the game.

Added signal function

This newly-added function allows players to communicate with each other in the multiplayer mode.

Added the higher level of difficulty "DOOM"

"DOOM", which is more difficult than "VOID", has been added.

To challenge this level, players need to clear the "VOID" first.

※ There is the premise that IA should be equipped with at least 80% of memory for this level, which is difficult to be cleared without adequate preparation.

Added new memory

Memory can be obtained for a multiplayer game.

Added the memory available for "DOOM".

Added new special adjustment effects

Added new adjustment effects for senior players.

Added the options of "HUD display settings".

Added the option ON/OFF to turn on/off the display of barrier, energy tank, etc., in the game.

Make more use of it at the moment of screen capturing and recording.

・ Added achievements

As the game progresses, various achievements can be obtained.

The achievements obtained can be confirmed in the Steam profile.

[Modifications]

Modified the conditions for obtaining Void Materials

The condition for getting void materials has been changed to the condition that void materials obtained are available to all the players.

In addition, the number of tune up will be changed to 1 when all players get it.

2) Adjustment of game balancing

Direction of balance adjustment

After listening to the comments from the players of the (Early Access Version, we adjusted the key aspects of the game such as energy and the sense of operation to make the game easier to play.

In particular, the skill energy section has been adjusted to make it as easy as possible for first-time players to get started.

On the other hand, there are many players who quickly pass through VOID. For those who seek a higher level of difficulty and better hand feeling, we have prepared the level "DOOM", which is more difficult than VOid.

Along with the advent of "DOOM", the game has also been rebalanced at a large scale.

In addition to the adjustment of IA skills, skill values are modified for assembling of special devices.

[Adjustments to the turret]

・Functional adjustment of the turret

Reduced the attack power of the ORIGINAL turret.

Reduced the initial velocity of the cannonball.

[Adjustment of VA body]

Adjusted the energy consumption of BOOST.

Less energy consumption of BOOST when it works and lasts.

・Adjustment of respawn time

Shortened the initial time of respawn.

・Adjustment of the round-trip time

Shortened the stand-by time when it gets back.

・Adjustment of the amount of energy recovered at the beginning of the level

Added the amount of energy returned at the beginning of the level.

・Adjustment of body action

Stronger counterattack power during normal movement.

・TRIGLAV adjustment

Faster speed in movement.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・BLACKROSE adjustment

Strengthened the power attack.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・GRIMHILDE adjustment

Strengthened the physical attack, power attack, and recovery.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・PIEDPIPER adjustment

・PIEDPIPER adjustment Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・TRIGLAV ritual style adjustment

Strengthened the physical attack and power attack.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・BLACKROSE ritual style adjustment

Strengthened the power attack.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・GRIMHILDE roll out adjustment Faster speed in movement.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

・Style adjustment of PIEDPIPER combat equipment

Faster speed in movement.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

Style adjustment of TRIGLAV combat equipment Strengthened the physical attack and power attack.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

Style adjustment of BLACKROSE commander Strengthened the power attack.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

Style adjustment of GRIMHILDE commander Faster speed in movement.

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

Style adjustment of PIEDPIPER roll out

Less reduction in armor/barrier.

Increased the maximum energy.

Improved the energy auto-recovery function.

[VA skill adjustment]

・Adjustment of singular devices

Stronger defensive power in singular devices.

・TRIGLAV skill adjustment

Stronger attack of energy shot.

Less wait time and a slightly weaker attack of wing laser.

Stronger attack, less wait time and skill action time of energy blade.

Less wait time and a slightly weaker attack of gravity ball.

Stronger physical attack and energy attack of Gungnir.

Stronger attack of double blade.

Stronger attack and less skill time of sonic blade

Less wait time and less energy consumption of immortal dance

Stronger attack of bloodsucker

Stronger attack of fatal claw

・GRIMHILDE skill adjustment

Stronger restoring force and less skill time of alluring fruit

Stronger attacks and less skill time of witches' wrath

Less wait time and less energy consumption of power bell

・PIEDPIPER skill adjustment

Stronger attack, less wait time, less energy consumption and less skill time of skill killer

Stronger attack, less wait time, less energy consumption and less skill time of control killer

Less wait time and less skill time of power wave

Less wait time and less energy consumption of Gjallarhorn

・SEEDER Adjustment

Adjusted the requisite amount of Metamaterials so that players can buy them even at the beginning of the game. Meanwhile, the effect value has also been adjusted.

・AT-SP adjustment

Stronger physical attack and energy attack.

・HP-SP adjustment

Increased the number of barriers and armors.

・EN-SP adjustment

Increased reduction in wait time and energy auto-recovery.

・KONG adjustment Stronger physical attack and energy attack.

・DEVIL adjustment

Stronger attacks and slighter less critical chances

・TOPAZ adjustment

Increased the number of armors

・RUBY adjustment

Increased the number of armors

・EMERALD adjustment Improved the energy damage of the skill

・DIAMOND adjustment Increased the number of barriers and improved the energy damage of the skill

・SLEIPNIR adjustment Raised the maximum energy

・GRANI adjustment

Raised the maximum energy

・GARM adjustment Improved the colling reduction.

・JORMUNGAND adjustment Raised the maximum energy and improved the energy damage of the skill

・RAGNAROK adjustment

Raised the maximum energy and improved the energy damage of the skill

[Adjustment of special effect regulation ]

・Recommended EN reduction behavior, preparation slot, improved power module and program

・Neptune adjustment

Raised the maximum energy at a high rarity.

・Tricks of rest, preparatory EN supply organ, high-conductivity circuit, program

・Odin adjustment

Strengthened energy auto-recovery.

・Destruction of Calculation Text, Piercing・System, Crisis・Point, and program

・Shiva adjustment.

Slightly fewer critical chances of normal attacks.

・Rarity adjustment

Adjusted harvesting・matrix, advance・matrix, metis・data

Rarity of printer filament, speed, variable pressure.

[IA Skill Adjustment]

・Changed calculating method and re-balanced the game

The numerical increment has been changed from a fixed value to a percentage to rebalance the game as a whole.

3) Troubleshooting

[Troubleshooting]

・Fixed problems

Some minor issues were fixed.