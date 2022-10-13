 Skip to content

Fore Score update for 13 October 2022

Fore Score v1.4 - Performance Improvements - Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fourth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional scoring customization and performance improvements.

Features

Score Configuration

  • Instead of a 'fewest strokes' bonus, there is now a bonus for hitting par and under par!
  • As always, these values can be tweaked in the settings
  • If you liked the 'fewest strokes' bonus, you can add it back in the settings as well

Max Rounds

  • Limit the max number of rounds with an optional setting
  • With this enabled, the game will end either at the max round setting or the max score, whichever happens first

New obstacles

  • Pinball corner replaces the standard corner block
Tweaks
  • Performance improvements across the board
  • Visual tweaks
  • Reduced total file size
  • Available obstacle choices are tweaked (4 for 2/3 players, 6 for 4 players)

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)
The next update will contain some level overhauls!

