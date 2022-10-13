Fore Score v1.4 - Performance Improvements - Out Now!

The fourth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional scoring customization and performance improvements.

Features

Score Configuration

Instead of a 'fewest strokes' bonus, there is now a bonus for hitting par and under par!

As always, these values can be tweaked in the settings

If you liked the 'fewest strokes' bonus, you can add it back in the settings as well

Max Rounds

Limit the max number of rounds with an optional setting

With this enabled, the game will end either at the max round setting or the max score, whichever happens first

New obstacles

Pinball corner replaces the standard corner block

Tweaks

Performance improvements across the board

Visual tweaks

Reduced total file size

Available obstacle choices are tweaked (4 for 2/3 players, 6 for 4 players)

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)

The next update will contain some level overhauls!