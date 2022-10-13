Fore Score v1.4 - Performance Improvements - Out Now!

The fourth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional scoring customization and performance improvements.
Features
Score Configuration
- Instead of a 'fewest strokes' bonus, there is now a bonus for hitting par and under par!
- As always, these values can be tweaked in the settings
- If you liked the 'fewest strokes' bonus, you can add it back in the settings as well
Max Rounds
- Limit the max number of rounds with an optional setting
- With this enabled, the game will end either at the max round setting or the max score, whichever happens first
New obstacles
- Pinball corner replaces the standard corner block
Tweaks
- Performance improvements across the board
- Visual tweaks
- Reduced total file size
- Available obstacle choices are tweaked (4 for 2/3 players, 6 for 4 players)
Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)
The next update will contain some level overhauls!
Changed files in this update