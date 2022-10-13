 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 13 October 2022

New Patch: Temple of Challenge & Drunks in the Roost

Build 9710070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Glacial Rift’s siorcanna now invite you to test your mettle against their Temple of Challenge… and several very chesty ladies invite you to test your stamina between their bosoms!

0.5.19 Patch Notes:

  • After having finished Gweyr’s third dungeon, you can now approach Imora and undertake the siorcs’ challenges below the waves
  • After finishing the Temple of Challenge, you can freely explore Starhome and interact (sexually) with several of its residents.
  • New Wayfort NPC: Antonina, a harpy chick! Nina’s available after Rumie is introduced, and hangs out at the bar. Comes with new talk and smut scenes.
  • New Doireann titfuck scene.
  • Drifa has a small new expansion of her normal options.
  • The Flame Dancer and Flame Knight, as well as Talsenne, can be summoned for fun times at the Wayfort’s circle.
  • New White Mage power from Bother Sanders at low-levels for spellblades.
  • Kiyoko has a new support-oriented set.
  • New Busts: Dior, Siv, Opal, Flame Dancer, Flame Knight, Coraline, Seastone, Hydra, Lightning Eel, and a certain matronly boss from the Temple of Challenge by Moira. Nina by anonymous.
  • New CG: Shaman Seastone on her throne.

