Backpack of Candy Halloween Event!

SCARY HALLOWEEN!
Hope you have a scary fun holiday! Team Backpack sure is! We've got a huge update coming for Halloween!
Hear the spooky new music! Meet the Pumpkin King! Use new outfits!
Here's what you will do in the Halloween event:
New Stuff:
Halloween music
Halloween main screen
11 new Halloween items!
Added 4 new common items!
You can now see more of the map.
- Completely redesigned the map creation.
- All floors (after floor 1) have 1 store and 1 forge guaranteed
- Floors should be more consistent
- Floors have more possible arrangements
- Many new things in the map including Elites, Collapsing rooms, and expiring events
- Several new enemies including elites
- Healers are always found on boss floors
Several new events in each biome!
New dice based minigame!
Totally new curse and blessing system that makes curses far less penalizing
New biome that you can travel to!
New combat song
New costumes for Satchel, Purse, and CR-8
Three new challenge modes!
Changes:
Endless Dream now lets you see the entire map
Endless Mode now allows you to go through the Bramble instead of forcing you into the Crypt each time
Endless Mode now displays your loop number each time you defeat the final boss
Charmed enemies are automatically deselected
Helmets no longer have the "disable helmets to the right" property
Boots no longer have the "disable boots to the right" property
Improvements to the UI, options menu, and reorganizing menus
Energy is now hidden when outside of battle
SFX for gaining/losing gold
SFX for when you gain energy
Balance Changes:
Broken Ring is now uncommon
Bag of Shurikens now costs an energy to use
Magic Star Bag now increases mana cost per combat
Shuriken forge now adds energy per combat instead of per turn
Velvet bag now adds energy per combat
Ball Hammer is common. base damage 4 -> 3
Claw Hammer is now uncommon
Violin base charm - 6 -> 3
Spoiled Milk - self poison 3 -> 2
Soldier's Buckler - rare -> uncommon
Wizard Staff -> projectile
Fire Staff -> projectile
Cursed Blade - Legendary -> Rare
Cursed Whetstone now applies to all adjacent weapons - no more selection
Travelling Warrior 35 -> 30 xp
Snake 22 -> 10 xp
Cost of gaining max hp at the healer 8 -> 10 gold
Cost of heal at the healer 5 -> 4 gold
Chipped Sword common -> uncommon
Bug Fixes:
Footprints now always appear behind events on the map
Hopefully fixed the bug where parts of the map would not appear
Hopefully fixed the bug where the game could soft-lock your inventory after leveling up
Fixed particle effects on destroyed items
If you cannot wait until Halloween you can play this now on the Public Testing Branch! Remember that the testing branch may have more bugs and you could lose your save game!
Stay SCARY!!!!!!
