Backpack of Candy Halloween Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

SCARY HALLOWEEN!

Hope you have a scary fun holiday! Team Backpack sure is! We've got a huge update coming for Halloween!

Hear the spooky new music! Meet the Pumpkin King! Use new outfits!

Here's what you will do in the Halloween event:

New Stuff:

Halloween music

Halloween main screen

11 new Halloween items!

Added 4 new common items!

You can now see more of the map.

Completely redesigned the map creation.

All floors (after floor 1) have 1 store and 1 forge guaranteed

Floors should be more consistent

Floors have more possible arrangements

Many new things in the map including Elites, Collapsing rooms, and expiring events

Several new enemies including elites

Healers are always found on boss floors

Several new events in each biome!

New dice based minigame!

Totally new curse and blessing system that makes curses far less penalizing

New biome that you can travel to!

New combat song

New costumes for Satchel, Purse, and CR-8

Three new challenge modes!

Changes:

Endless Dream now lets you see the entire map

Endless Mode now allows you to go through the Bramble instead of forcing you into the Crypt each time

Endless Mode now displays your loop number each time you defeat the final boss

Charmed enemies are automatically deselected

Helmets no longer have the "disable helmets to the right" property

Boots no longer have the "disable boots to the right" property

Improvements to the UI, options menu, and reorganizing menus

Energy is now hidden when outside of battle

SFX for gaining/losing gold

SFX for when you gain energy

Balance Changes:

Broken Ring is now uncommon

Bag of Shurikens now costs an energy to use

Magic Star Bag now increases mana cost per combat

Shuriken forge now adds energy per combat instead of per turn

Velvet bag now adds energy per combat

Ball Hammer is common. base damage 4 -> 3

Claw Hammer is now uncommon

Violin base charm - 6 -> 3

Spoiled Milk - self poison 3 -> 2

Soldier's Buckler - rare -> uncommon

Wizard Staff -> projectile

Fire Staff -> projectile

Cursed Blade - Legendary -> Rare

Cursed Whetstone now applies to all adjacent weapons - no more selection

Travelling Warrior 35 -> 30 xp

Snake 22 -> 10 xp

Cost of gaining max hp at the healer 8 -> 10 gold

Cost of heal at the healer 5 -> 4 gold

Chipped Sword common -> uncommon

Bug Fixes:

Footprints now always appear behind events on the map

Hopefully fixed the bug where parts of the map would not appear

Hopefully fixed the bug where the game could soft-lock your inventory after leveling up

Fixed particle effects on destroyed items

If you cannot wait until Halloween you can play this now on the Public Testing Branch! Remember that the testing branch may have more bugs and you could lose your save game!

Stay SCARY!!!!!!