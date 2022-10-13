Brigand: Battles, Also Version 10.7

HOOHAW! Done with the new DLC. It's called BRIGAND - BATTLES and there are only 3 maps, and you can choose which one to play and then make a character. I tried to make all skills useful, but Software is completely useless on the 2nd challenge map in the jungle, sorry.

I also fixed a bunch of other shit. Major update. Final update for the rest of eternity.

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed bug where some basic Steam achievements wouldn't unlock in Panama.

-Added Enforcer to Thunder's shop in DEFAULT assets, as well as training.

-Fixed some basic default conversation scripts of characters in DEFAULT assets folder.

-Increased Vitality and Agility of the Creeper, now awards 5 points on death.

-(BATTLES) Added 4 new Steam achievements.

RESROUCES:

-Added new sound effect: zipper.wav.

-Added a face portrait for the Creeper.

-Added new alternate bed texture (dirty): bed3B.png.

-(BATTLES) Added a new assets folder for BATTLES DLC.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-Changed initial reactions so there are no hostile messages on starting new game.

-(NIGHTMARE) Added sound effects for when the Creeper appears on the map.

-(BATTLES) Added a new story file for BATTLES DLC.