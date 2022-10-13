 Skip to content

Undecember update for 13 October 2022

Announcement Regarding the nProtect Program

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear fellow Rune Hunters.

There have been several inquiries sent in regarding the nProtect Program.

nProtect is a security program to help everyone play UNDECEMBER in a safe environment.

This program is used not only for UNDECEMBER but also for other games as well.
Therefore, the provider of this program is a separate company, which means that even if you delete UNDECEMBER the security module (nProtect) will not be automatically deleted.

However, please take note that this program will not harm your PC even if you decide to keep it.

Moreover, if you delete nProtect, you will not be able to play UNDECEMBER smoothly and this may also affect the other games that you are playing.
nProtect can only be deleted through an uninstaller.

Due to these reasons, for those who would like to delete nProtect,
we are currently reviewing a way for you to officially delete the program.
When the review is complete, we will inform you through further announcement.

UNDECEMBER will do our best to provide you a fun adventure.
Thank you.

