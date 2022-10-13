 Skip to content

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 13 October 2022

Sound Fixes and Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last few small patches have been dedicated to the sounds in Dark Skies.

Sounds when hurting the player now have more "punch" to them.
Also I changed some sounds for guns like the MP5 and its special Variant.

