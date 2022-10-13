Sound Fixes and Improvements

The last few small patches have been dedicated to the sounds in Dark Skies.
Sounds when hurting the player now have more "punch" to them.
Also I changed some sounds for guns like the MP5 and its special Variant.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The last few small patches have been dedicated to the sounds in Dark Skies.
Sounds when hurting the player now have more "punch" to them.
Also I changed some sounds for guns like the MP5 and its special Variant.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update