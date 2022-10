Share · View all patches · Build 9709790 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 01:52:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Who's ready to get spooky!? Our Monster Mash Event starts today! Which variant will be your first grab?

Earn candy by playing games against other players or bots. Earn extra candy by playing with Combat Stripe, Combat Gizmo, or other Halloween exclusive skins!

For more information on Candy Earnings Breakdown, check our latest patch notes:

