DeadPoly update for 13 October 2022

Patch 0.0.5L - Halloween Event

Patch 0.0.5L - Halloween Event

13 October 2022

  • Halloween Event enabled
  • Orange and Purple craftable lights added (only craftable during the Halloween event)
  • Standard craftable lights are now salvageable
  • New shop interior spawns added to multiple locations
  • Banshee cooldown reduced to 30 minutes

Note from the developer - Just to be completely open and transparent with the wonderful players of DeadPoly: There's not nearly as much stuff in the Halloween event as I would have liked. It has been a bit touch and go finding big chunks of time to work on the game the first few weeks of the new baby. We're starting to get a better schedule down (and she's starting to sleep longer!). Rest assured, I'm not going anywhere, the updates are still coming, and big things are on the horizon for DeadPoly! Thank you all for playing.

