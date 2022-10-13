New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.519_Ethereal_Tachyons

This one has a number of bugfixes that are mostly pretty small, but which fix some annoying edge cases. Same thing for balance.

This then has a number of large updates to a variety of mods. Points of Interest in particular got a lot of new content, including Fairy Grottos and Null Fields. But really, quite a few of the mods got updates.

More to come soon!

Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)