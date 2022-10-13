Sphere - Flying Cities Full Release Update (version 1.0.0) available now!

Commanders!

Today marks the day, Sphere - Flying Cities is leaving Early Access and is now fully released with version 1.0.0!

Almost a full year (Sphere - Flying Cities started in Early Access on October 14, 2021) we are happy and excited to see, how the game has grown, thanks to the tremendous help of our community!

Thank you for your ongoing support!

Down below, you will find the full changelog, with all changes coming with today's full release.

For more in-depth details, check out all new features outlined in our latest Devlog: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1273220/view/3276955672630075361

All new logistics system with over 20 new resources

City turns green after shield level 4

Randomized World Map

Completely new tutorial

New Difficulty Modes and relaxing Build Mode Sandbox mode now has a lot more options to customize your playthrough, including playing in a “build mode”

Overhauled UI

Total Rebalancing

Epic conclusion to the campaign story

Huge update to Save Games

The game now has auto-saves

Save games can now be manually deleted

Save games now show information about when it was saved and what game mode it comes from (tutorial, sandbox, campaign) and difficulty

Players are now able to set the priority of all buildings of the same kind in the building detail menu

Element costs for research topics have been completely overhauled

Building status information is now shown in the building detail menu

More information in the overview menu

More information on building construction menu about building requirements

New customizable materials menu

Fixed problems with menus overlapping each other and/or buttons still being active when game modes are loading

The game now has the correct icon in the windows task bar

Extended Credits

Important notice

To all our Early Access Commanders!

Please be aware that with the huge changes, additions and more with version 1.0.0, old savegames, from the Early Access/older versions of the game before version 1.0.0 will not work and we strongly recommend starting new games.

But this is not the end of the journey, just the next chapter!

Therefore, please feel free reaching out to us, providing feedback about the changes, and what else might pop up in your mind to further improve Sphere - Flying Cities!

We cannot make any promises to touch, or even change core-mechanics, but as we already stated with the start of the Early Access last year, we will always have an open mind for any kind of feedback, to improve the game and to make Sphere - Flying Cities the best-possible game experience.

Keep it up and thank you for flying with us!

-Your teams at Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment-

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273220/Sphere__Flying_Cities/