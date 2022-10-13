 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 13 October 2022

Changelog for Alpha Update 0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9709565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BugFix: Fixed a bug that caused shadows to flicker
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing Engine Timing to not trigger at Spawn
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to walk in Garage

Improvement: Added Multiplayer
Improvement: Added new Race Track
Improvement: Added new Input System for better compatibility
Improvement: Remodeled Main Menu
Improvement: Added Screen Space Reflections
Improvement: Revised Number of Gears for Cars
Improvement: Revised Aerodynamic Drag Values
Improvement: Revised Clutch Settings to allow for slower engagement
Improvement: Revised Garage and Paint Booth controls
Improvement: Slowed down Day/Night Cycle to allow better tuning
Improvement: Revised maximum suspension values
Improvement: Revised clutch engagement speed values
Improvement: Lowered Steering Sensitivity for Controllers

Changed files in this update

