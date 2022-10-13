Changelog for Alpha Update 0.0.3

BugFix: Fixed a bug that caused shadows to flicker

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing Engine Timing to not trigger at Spawn

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to walk in Garage

Improvement: Added Multiplayer

Improvement: Added new Race Track

Improvement: Added new Input System for better compatibility

Improvement: Remodeled Main Menu

Improvement: Added Screen Space Reflections

Improvement: Revised Number of Gears for Cars

Improvement: Revised Aerodynamic Drag Values

Improvement: Revised Clutch Settings to allow for slower engagement

Improvement: Revised Garage and Paint Booth controls

Improvement: Slowed down Day/Night Cycle to allow better tuning

Improvement: Revised maximum suspension values

Improvement: Revised clutch engagement speed values

Improvement: Lowered Steering Sensitivity for Controllers