Changelog for Alpha Update 0.0.3

BugFix: Fixed a bug that caused shadows to flicker
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing Engine Timing to not trigger at Spawn
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to walk in Garage
Improvement: Added Multiplayer
Improvement: Added new Race Track
Improvement: Added new Input System for better compatibility
Improvement: Remodeled Main Menu
Improvement: Added Screen Space Reflections
Improvement: Revised Number of Gears for Cars
Improvement: Revised Aerodynamic Drag Values
Improvement: Revised Clutch Settings to allow for slower engagement
Improvement: Revised Garage and Paint Booth controls
Improvement: Slowed down Day/Night Cycle to allow better tuning
Improvement: Revised maximum suspension values
Improvement: Revised clutch engagement speed values
Improvement: Lowered Steering Sensitivity for Controllers
