Vacuum Pilot update for 13 October 2022

New Halloween content available now!

Vacuum Pilot update for 13 October 2022

Patch Notes

New Halloween level

Go for the fastest time in this new spooOOooky Halloween level

New Halloween cosmetic pack

Haunt your rivals with the new Halloween Pack, which includes the following Halloween themed items:

  • New fully customizable 'Bat' ship with special trail effect
  • Spider web decal for 'Jetstreamer'
  • Undead primary for 'The Cross'
  • Spooky face decal and cockpit for 'Xenosurfer'
  • 9 Halloween themed colors

Additional changes and fixes

  • Editor: New halloween themed objects are now available for custom levels
  • Editor: Fixed a bug in which the selected object was not resized correctly when pressing the R key

