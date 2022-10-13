New Halloween content available now!

Hey there!

Patch Notes

New Halloween level

Go for the fastest time in this new spooOOooky Halloween level





New Halloween cosmetic pack

Haunt your rivals with the new Halloween Pack, which includes the following Halloween themed items:

New fully customizable ' Bat ' ship with special trail effect

' ship with special trail effect Spider web decal for ' Jetstreamer '

' Undead primary for ' The Cross '

' Spooky face decal and cockpit for ' Xenosurfer '

' 9 Halloween themed colors

Additional changes and fixes