New Halloween content available now!

Hey there!
Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
[Join Discord Server](https://discord.gg/RZcsmG2vSm style=button)
Patch Notes
New Halloween level
Go for the fastest time in this new spooOOooky Halloween level
New Halloween cosmetic pack
Haunt your rivals with the new Halloween Pack, which includes the following Halloween themed items:
- New fully customizable 'Bat' ship with special trail effect
- Spider web decal for 'Jetstreamer'
- Undead primary for 'The Cross'
- Spooky face decal and cockpit for 'Xenosurfer'
- 9 Halloween themed colors
[Visit the Vacuum Pilot Item Store](https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/1677570/browse/?filter=all style=button)
Additional changes and fixes
- Editor: New halloween themed objects are now available for custom levels
- Editor: Fixed a bug in which the selected object was not resized correctly when pressing the R key
Changed files in this update