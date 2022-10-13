 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DodgeKing update for 13 October 2022

Double Down Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9709500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knight,

You did an amazing run but just near the end, you got sniped by a terrible Symphlight, right?
Frustrating isn't it?

Well, the crown will not enrage itself and unlock Double Down Mode after you lose a deep run.

Boost your knight in a risk-it-all run to gain the best possible results, but will you be able to burden the curses of an Angry Crown?

Double Down Mode Includes:

  • Possibility to Boost your Stats to crazy levels such as...
  • Boosts that grant 20 Attack, 20 Shields
  • Enable Critical Hits and do Double Damage (Stackable with Popcorn Punch)
  • Extend your Shield's longevity or iFrames by x4
  • Legendary Weapons that grant Super Powers
  • Insane Attack Boosts at the Cost of Dropping all Shields...
  • Insane Sheilds Boosts, but start without Health...

In exchange, disable yourself with a dreadful amount of curses that make the game much, much more challenging...

  • Choas Mode Enables, More Robots Spawn,
  • Disabled Controls, Abilities, Weapons,
  • Faster, Smarter, Stronger Robots...

Do you think you have what it takes to dodge better?

Changed files in this update

Depot 2086271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link