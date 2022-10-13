Knight,

You did an amazing run but just near the end, you got sniped by a terrible Symphlight, right?

Frustrating isn't it?

Well, the crown will not enrage itself and unlock Double Down Mode after you lose a deep run.

Boost your knight in a risk-it-all run to gain the best possible results, but will you be able to burden the curses of an Angry Crown?

Double Down Mode Includes:

Possibility to Boost your Stats to crazy levels such as...

Boosts that grant 20 Attack, 20 Shields

Enable Critical Hits and do Double Damage (Stackable with Popcorn Punch)

Extend your Shield's longevity or iFrames by x4

Legendary Weapons that grant Super Powers

Insane Attack Boosts at the Cost of Dropping all Shields...

Insane Sheilds Boosts, but start without Health...

In exchange, disable yourself with a dreadful amount of curses that make the game much, much more challenging...

Choas Mode Enables, More Robots Spawn,

Disabled Controls, Abilities, Weapons,

Faster, Smarter, Stronger Robots...

Do you think you have what it takes to dodge better?