Knight,
You did an amazing run but just near the end, you got sniped by a terrible Symphlight, right?
Frustrating isn't it?
Well, the crown will not enrage itself and unlock Double Down Mode after you lose a deep run.
Boost your knight in a risk-it-all run to gain the best possible results, but will you be able to burden the curses of an Angry Crown?
Double Down Mode Includes:
- Possibility to Boost your Stats to crazy levels such as...
- Boosts that grant 20 Attack, 20 Shields
- Enable Critical Hits and do Double Damage (Stackable with Popcorn Punch)
- Extend your Shield's longevity or iFrames by x4
- Legendary Weapons that grant Super Powers
- Insane Attack Boosts at the Cost of Dropping all Shields...
- Insane Sheilds Boosts, but start without Health...
In exchange, disable yourself with a dreadful amount of curses that make the game much, much more challenging...
- Choas Mode Enables, More Robots Spawn,
- Disabled Controls, Abilities, Weapons,
- Faster, Smarter, Stronger Robots...
Do you think you have what it takes to dodge better?
