Hey there all you Stack-slaying Sim-escaping superstars,

We are so stoked to be bringing you our biggest update EVER with new features, abilities, fixes, and MORE, out now for PC VR, Rift, and Meta Quest platforms. ːenteringsteamvrː

Lastly, we would love to invite you all to hang out with us, the developers and creators of Arcaxer, on our YouTube channel LIVE tomorrow as we talk about how amazing it feels to launch this massive update. You can join us on our YouTube channel at the link below.

You can find the full list of changes and features in the change log at the bottom of this post.

Virtually yours,

The Arcaxer Team

Changelog version 1.43.0

Additions:

Added a coffee machine puzzle to the drilling rig in Coffee lake.

Added the Iced Coffee Caves overworld area.

Casino Malware and the Blue Mage class have been localized in Japanese and Mandarin.

Added a new charging arm cannon weapon to the Moneyfingers Mines chests. It can also be purchased for tokens.

Enemy encounter pools will now combine if a battle is started with a roaming enemy with another one close by. Both will be defeated if the encounter is won.

Added an extra exp multiplier for big battles. You will receive 10% more exp for each enemy in a battle.

Added “Glitch Roulette.” A passive learned by the Thief at level 45. Causes random glitches to be applied by weapon attacks during a frenzy.

Added “Morbin Time.” A passive learned by the Fighter at level 45 that causes weapons attacks to restore health during a frenzy.

Added “Giant Form.” A hack learned by the Fighter at level 32 that turns them giant for 3 turns and increases all stats.

Added some help text to the tutorial.

Added fog to some overworld areas.

Added a close button to the overworld menu. (B still works)

Added a new victory fanfare that plays when a boss is defeated.

Toxic Chemist is looking fresh with a new rig and textures.

The credits now records how many times you get hit and gives you the tally at the end.

Added a 01101110 0█▐█▐█▐01 01110111 00100000 01110011 01100101 01100011 01110010 011█▐█▐100000 that can be 01100001 01100011 01100011 01100101 01110011 01110011 01100101 01100100 00100000 01101001 0110█▐100101 00100000 010█▐█▐█▐█▐01101011 01100101 with an i̵͒̀ẗ̴̝ė̸̲ṁ̵̓ ̵̾̏ṕ̴͝u̶̧̓r̶͗͋c̶͛̑h̸͎̕a̴̩̔s̸̑̿e̶̠̿ḍ̶̉ ̵͕̾f̵̦̀r̵͛̋ȍ̸̮m̵̈̚ ̶̱͗t̵̯͌h̷̓̋ê̷̝ ̵̀̈́c̸̄̂a̶͕͝s̷̓̌ḯ̵͋ṅ̷̥ó̵̒.̶̯͠

Changes:

Adrenaline will now only start draining after at least one attack is made while in a frenzy.

The player turn will now end when adrenaline is maxed if AP is zero.

The player's turn will not end if adrenaline has begun draining.

Changed the sound effects on most projectile Hax.

Changed the cast particle for most projectile Hax.

Overworld NPC’s will now turn to look at the player when interacted with.

The Coffee drilling rig in Coffee lake is now animated.

????? texture updated.

Caster enemies have an added particle in their hands.

Adjusted the dungeon light height and shadow intensity.

Updated UI graphics.

Added UI effects.

Moved the locations of enemy debuff icons.

Updated Female Town NPC animations.

Credits earned from thievery are now capped to prevent enemies with 1 hit kill mechanics from granting too many credits.

Updated Bounce pad model and item sprite.

Gnome enemies have more time before their attack turn ends.

If playing on easy or normal difficulty, the first 2 floors of Bottom Block will have a max enemy count per encounter of 2.

Entering The Stack entrance will now force the player into third person.

Turrets in the overworld can now be destroyed by throwing grabbable objects at them.

The Super Death Dealer’s spike balls disappear faster now.

The game will now automatically change to your system’s selected language if another language has not been specifically chosen.

Fixes: