V1.10.0 - Draconic Update

Hey everyone!
We would like to thank each and every one of you for the amazing feedback and suggestions since launch!
We're striving to make MergeCrafter better with every update, so please, keep suggestions and sharing your feedback with us ːluvː
Patch Notes
Added
- Dragon Eggscavation Event
_The bandits have taken Kaylee's stash of Dragon Eggs and hid them throughout Runaria! Break _breakables to recover the stolen Dragon Eggs!
- Brand new Dragon Trinkets have been added
- New Mini Events (Double XP, Bonus Crafting Speed, Bonus Energy Regeneration)
- Stars now have a chance to drop from Forest Chests
- Max Reforge Tier increased from 10 to 15
Changes
- Dungeon Delver Event balance has been improved based on feedback from the community
- Tier 3 Dungeon Chests have slightly been buffed
- Sand drops have been buffed for Cave Dungeon chests
- Coal Chest has been buffed
- Treasure Map Packs have been buffed
- Critical Hit Damage multiplier changed from 2 to 2.5
- Upgraded Furnaces now smelt items faster
- Removed Raw Iron from Coal Slab crafting recipe
- Planter pop-ups have been improved
- Dungeon entering camera animation has been improved
- Reforge camera animation has been improved
- Enchant camera animation has been improved
- French Localization has received an overhaul
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where unfinished dialogue would show
- Fixed an issue where some items weren't displayed correctly inside the Mailbox
- Fixed an issue where the Dungeon button on Mason didn't work
- Fixed an issue where items could float during Dungeon Chamber animation
- Fixed an issue where one of the Dungeon levels didn't have a crate
- Fixed an issue where quests would show negative values
- Fixed an issue where the arrows in the quest holder wouldn't appear at the start of the game
- Fixed an issue where the wrong tier would show on the Dungeon Entrance UI once backed out
- Fixed an issue where the name of the active potion didn't appear in the Active Effects pop-up
- Fixed an issue with the checkerboard effect on the Event Land
Community
