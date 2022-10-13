V1.10.0 - Draconic Update

Hey everyone!

We would like to thank each and every one of you for the amazing feedback and suggestions since launch!

We're striving to make MergeCrafter better with every update, so please, keep suggestions and sharing your feedback with us ːluvː

Patch Notes

Added

Dragon Eggscavation Event

_The bandits have taken Kaylee's stash of Dragon Eggs and hid them throughout Runaria! Break _breakables to recover the stolen Dragon Eggs!

New Mini Events (Double XP, Bonus Crafting Speed, Bonus Energy Regeneration)

Stars now have a chance to drop from Forest Chests

Max Reforge Tier increased from 10 to 15

Changes

Dungeon Delver Event balance has been improved based on feedback from the community

Tier 3 Dungeon Chests have slightly been buffed

Sand drops have been buffed for Cave Dungeon chests

Coal Chest has been buffed

Treasure Map Packs have been buffed

Critical Hit Damage multiplier changed from 2 to 2.5

Upgraded Furnaces now smelt items faster

Removed Raw Iron from Coal Slab crafting recipe

Planter pop-ups have been improved

Dungeon entering camera animation has been improved

Reforge camera animation has been improved

Enchant camera animation has been improved

French Localization has received an overhaul

Fixes

Fixed an issue where unfinished dialogue would show

Fixed an issue where some items weren't displayed correctly inside the Mailbox

Fixed an issue where the Dungeon button on Mason didn't work

Fixed an issue where items could float during Dungeon Chamber animation

Fixed an issue where one of the Dungeon levels didn't have a crate

Fixed an issue where quests would show negative values

Fixed an issue where the arrows in the quest holder wouldn't appear at the start of the game

Fixed an issue where the wrong tier would show on the Dungeon Entrance UI once backed out

Fixed an issue where the name of the active potion didn't appear in the Active Effects pop-up

Fixed an issue with the checkerboard effect on the Event Land

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter