V 0.7.3 - Unlimited Days Mode, New Art For Every Homeland

In this week's big 0.7.3 patch for the game, I've included an Unlimited Days game option. Next time you create a new gladiator, you can choose this option to play the game as long as you wish without the 300 Game Days doomsday countdown clock.

Of course, the intended game experience is the 300 days, to create that tension of the Starbound Gladiator's impending arrival - but some may wish to play the game at a more leisurely pace and as a game dev, I want to be able to let people have the game experience they want. So here it is!

Also in this update, I have replaced every single homeland and town piece of art in the game with newer, higher quality art that I believe better represents the world around you. I hope you enjoy visiting each town and seeing these, as I think they convey a much greater sense of wonder, of the scope and breadth of the Brandor, and of the incredible journey your gladiators are on.

A few other balances, tweaks and fixes, as well as hopefully more streamlined loading between scenes. I'm of course hard at work on the Observatories too right now, they should be ready in a fortnight's time or so.

Please enjoy this new patch!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.7.3.C (October 13 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

New gladiators now have the option to select Unlimited Days as an option - meaning the Starbound Gladiator will not arrive until you are ready. This is off by default as it removes a lot of the tension and suspense of the game.

All new background art for every character homeland and town on the map. These will show when you first enter a town to help create a sense of the wider world around the gladiator.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

When used against Grand Champions or Arena Champions, Virtuoso will no longer insta-kill. Instead it will take off 20% or 30% of total health respectively.

The Starbound Gladiator is now immune to Virtuoso

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

Fixed a bug where you could not use bows in 'Non Melee' Arenas (bows are considered ranged, not melee, for the purpose of the game)

Fixed a bug where random rules could still apply during the Starbound Gladiator battle

Fixed a bug where players did not rejuvinate / reset after the Starbound Gladiator battle.

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

Improved chance of gaining more powerful gear at higher levels gear slightly

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---