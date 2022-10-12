MULTIPLAYER LEVELS ROTATION: 48 maps total

Hey Parksters,

Just like last week, we just added more levels to the multiplayer rotation: 8 exclusive ones, grass and snow, are available! Stay tuned for a new level update in just a week.

Do you want to provide some feedback on our levels, or tell us about your experience in the game? We just opened a new forum in our Discord, the Car Workshop. You can access it by picking the right role in the server. There you will be able to answer questions and surveys, and enroll in beta tests!

[url=https://bit.ly/3iEK0CX]

Join here

[/url]