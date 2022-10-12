Update 0.8.2 Released!

A new Grow Flow update is out with the following changes:
-
Tweaked Chapter 1 Level 5 to better introduce a game mechanic and improve the overall pacing
-
Tweaked Chapter 2 Level 2, which had one red cube with four times its intended size
-
Tweaked Chapter 4 Level 2, which was previously impossible due to an untested last minute change
-
Fixed an issue with the game not letting you save in Chapter 2 Levels 6 and 7
-
Significantly improved Anna's voice attenuation and panning, and also increased its volume
-
Added Quick Saving and Loading (can be used by pressing f5 and f8 to save and load respectively)
-
Added Extras Menu (which is currently completely empty)
-
Tweaked Pause Menu to have a Quit Submenu
-
Improved some of the code against possible future flaws
Thank you very much for all the feedback!
Changed files in this update