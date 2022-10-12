 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grow Flow update for 12 October 2022

Update 0.8.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9708886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new Grow Flow update is out with the following changes:

  • Tweaked Chapter 1 Level 5 to better introduce a game mechanic and improve the overall pacing

  • Tweaked Chapter 2 Level 2, which had one red cube with four times its intended size

  • Tweaked Chapter 4 Level 2, which was previously impossible due to an untested last minute change

  • Fixed an issue with the game not letting you save in Chapter 2 Levels 6 and 7

  • Significantly improved Anna's voice attenuation and panning, and also increased its volume

  • Added Quick Saving and Loading (can be used by pressing f5 and f8 to save and load respectively)

  • Added Extras Menu (which is currently completely empty)

  • Tweaked Pause Menu to have a Quit Submenu

  • Improved some of the code against possible future flaws

Thank you very much for all the feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1825041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link