Update 0.8.2 Released!

A new Grow Flow update is out with the following changes:

Tweaked Chapter 1 Level 5 to better introduce a game mechanic and improve the overall pacing

Tweaked Chapter 2 Level 2, which had one red cube with four times its intended size

Tweaked Chapter 4 Level 2, which was previously impossible due to an untested last minute change

Fixed an issue with the game not letting you save in Chapter 2 Levels 6 and 7

Significantly improved Anna's voice attenuation and panning, and also increased its volume

Added Quick Saving and Loading (can be used by pressing f5 and f8 to save and load respectively)

Added Extras Menu (which is currently completely empty)

Tweaked Pause Menu to have a Quit Submenu