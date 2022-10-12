We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r169p1

This update aims to bring voice chat changes and the client side changes for auto reconnecting

Voice Chat

The voice data is now distributed on a grid system to minimize the amount of data that is transferred

The noise suppression is now less heavy

Optimized the logic so fewer channels are needed in general

Important!

This update is required in order to properly hear each other. If you are on an older version you will be unable to hear users that are on the newer version.

Reconnection

Some people had problems with shorter disconnects that lead to them needing to rejoin the instance. We implemented an automatic reconnect feature that tries to reconnect in case of such small internet outages or peer breaks.

The client-side implementation is already working, but the reconnect will currently lead to the avatars reloading.

This will be fixed with an upcoming server software update, which will make the reconnect happen as smoothly as possible.

General Bugfixes