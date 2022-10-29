Update 1.2.0

Adapted game experience

Difficulty levels no longer exist, so you no longer have to settle for predefined options. From now on, you choose how you play. Configure your game experience in the title screen > options > game experience.

Alternative layout for the murderer’s house

It’s the same house you already know, but its layout is different. This alternative scenario is intended to give a new challenge to the player. Some of the changes are:

New corridors and changes in some rooms.

Fewer hiding places.

No save game (the instant camera starts empty).

This alternative scenario can be enabled from the title screen > options > game experience. Recommended only for players who have already completed the game.

New game mode: labyrinth

Your objective is to make the elevator work, to achieve it, you will have to explore a labyrinthine scenery in search of the necessary objects, all this while the murderer looks for you all over the place. This new game mode has two levels.

Now you can also get the soundtrack of the game!