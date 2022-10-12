Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7580501)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed a server crash related to multiple heavies spam firing their weapons

Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not interacting well with the status of other attributes

Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not updating player speed correctly

Fixed spectators not being able to be kicked in Mann vs. Machine on official Valve servers

Added support for custom sounds, soundscripts, soundscapes, navmeshes and particles in workshop maps

Added a SetModel input to all entities with a model Mappers: This replaces the previous 'addoutput modelindex' method that was used for overriding an entity's model

Added SetPlaybackRate and SetCycle inputs to all entities with a model

Added a spawnflag to point_hurt to bypass Übercharge

Added OnDeath output to tf_zombie entity

Updated 'maps *' console command to show workshop maps

Updated the Create Server menu to show workshop maps