Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7580501)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Fixed a server crash related to multiple heavies spam firing their weapons
-
Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not interacting well with the status of other attributes
-
Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not updating player speed correctly
-
Fixed spectators not being able to be kicked in Mann vs. Machine on official Valve servers
-
Added support for custom sounds, soundscripts, soundscapes, navmeshes and particles in workshop maps
-
Added a SetModel input to all entities with a model
- Mappers: This replaces the previous 'addoutput modelindex' method that was used for overriding an entity's model
-
Added SetPlaybackRate and SetCycle inputs to all entities with a model
-
Added a spawnflag to point_hurt to bypass Übercharge
-
Added OnDeath output to tf_zombie entity
-
Updated 'maps *' console command to show workshop maps
-
Updated the Create Server menu to show workshop maps
-
Updated ctf_crasher
- Giants should more reliably be killed when they drop or capture a flag
- Fixed a minor clipping issue on the ammo pickup by the arches
Extra notes