Team Fortress 2 update for 12 October 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7580501)

Build 9708633

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a server crash related to multiple heavies spam firing their weapons

  • Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not interacting well with the status of other attributes

  • Fixed trigger_add_or_remove_tf_player_attributes not updating player speed correctly

  • Fixed spectators not being able to be kicked in Mann vs. Machine on official Valve servers

  • Added support for custom sounds, soundscripts, soundscapes, navmeshes and particles in workshop maps

  • Added a SetModel input to all entities with a model

    • Mappers: This replaces the previous 'addoutput modelindex' method that was used for overriding an entity's model

  • Added SetPlaybackRate and SetCycle inputs to all entities with a model

  • Added a spawnflag to point_hurt to bypass Übercharge

  • Added OnDeath output to tf_zombie entity

  • Updated 'maps *' console command to show workshop maps

  • Updated the Create Server menu to show workshop maps

  • Updated ctf_crasher

    • Giants should more reliably be killed when they drop or capture a flag
    • Fixed a minor clipping issue on the ammo pickup by the arches

Extra notes

