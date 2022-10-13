Now Leaving Early Access!

Thank You!

To all those who played Stolen Crown during it's development, I want to thank you for giving your time and providing feedback to make it a better game. Your opinions and insight allowed me to craft something better than I could have on my own.

What's Been Accomplished?

There have been a significant number of changes and improvements over the course of the Early Access period. Some of the bigger changes were:

Breaking the game into three modes - Draft, Free Pick, and Sandbox.

Adding leaderboards and high scores.

Adding new abilities and spells.

Adding new companions.

UI improvements based on player feedback.

Lots of balance tweaks and bug fixes.

Will Stolen Crown See Continued Development?

Just because Stolen Crown is leaving Early Access doesn't mean it won't be getting further updates. Major additions are unlikely in the future, but additional content like spells, abilities, and new encounters are on the to-do list. Additionally, I'm always listening to player feedback. If you have something to say, please reach out on Steam, Discord, or use the in-game Feedback options!