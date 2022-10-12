- A new grow table with 35 vertical spaces has been added.
- Loan system was added.
- The possibility of filling fertilizer into the water tank was added.
- Visual improvements.
- THC calculation for clones has been activated.
- The scale adds up the weighed items.
- The times of the machines were adjusted.
- The fertilizer calculation was revised.
- A bug in the mail system has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug with saving already sold items in the store.
- The CO2 calculation in the room has been changed.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 12 October 2022
Update 0.17.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
