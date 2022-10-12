 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 12 October 2022

Update 0.17.10

Build 9708351

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new grow table with 35 vertical spaces has been added.
  • Loan system was added.
  • The possibility of filling fertilizer into the water tank was added.
  • Visual improvements.
  • THC calculation for clones has been activated.
  • The scale adds up the weighed items.
  • The times of the machines were adjusted.
  • The fertilizer calculation was revised.
  • A bug in the mail system has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug with saving already sold items in the store.
  • The CO2 calculation in the room has been changed.
  • Fixed minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
