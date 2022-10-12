Valor 1.5.1: Prestige

Prestige Levels

You've asked for this, and it's now here: Prestige Levels! Once you reach max level (20), your character will now keep on gaining experience. This experience will count towards Prestige Levels. Every time you gain a Prestige Level, you'll be able to spend a point in the Prestige menu:

Zone Gadgets

A new Gadget category has been added: Zone Gadgets! These gadgets will provide zone-specific bonuses that are only active when playing that zone. Tired of Neonwave City's lasers or Taikaan Jungle's plants? These gadgets are for you!

Hall of Fame

With the conclusion of the first Valor Championship, comes the Hall of Fame! You can access this list of significant players through the leaderboards menu.

Want to become a part of the Hall of Fame? Keep an eye out for future championships!

Balance

Runes

Wisp: +100% strength on new runes

Dark Energy: +100% strength on new runes

Other stuff

The tooltips for difficulties / gamemodes now display their respective reward multipliers.

The Tinker District now has a few more powerups!

Bugfixes