 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valor update for 12 October 2022

Valor 1.5.1: Prestige

Share · View all patches · Build 9708229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prestige Levels

You've asked for this, and it's now here: Prestige Levels! Once you reach max level (20), your character will now keep on gaining experience. This experience will count towards Prestige Levels. Every time you gain a Prestige Level, you'll be able to spend a point in the Prestige menu:

Zone Gadgets

A new Gadget category has been added: Zone Gadgets! These gadgets will provide zone-specific bonuses that are only active when playing that zone. Tired of Neonwave City's lasers or Taikaan Jungle's plants? These gadgets are for you!

Hall of Fame

With the conclusion of the first Valor Championship, comes the Hall of Fame! You can access this list of significant players through the leaderboards menu.

Want to become a part of the Hall of Fame? Keep an eye out for future championships!

Balance

Runes

  • Wisp: +100% strength on new runes
  • Dark Energy: +100% strength on new runes

Other stuff

  • The tooltips for difficulties / gamemodes now display their respective reward multipliers.
  • The Tinker District now has a few more powerups!

Bugfixes

  • Soul Transfer can no longer to The Seeker. No more blocking other units, Seeker!

Changed files in this update

Valor Windows Depot 1694312
  • Loading history…
Valor Windows32 Depot 1694313
  • Loading history…
Valor MacOS Depot 1694314
  • Loading history…
Valor Linux Depot 1694315
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link