Manafinder's first patch has been released!

Thank you all so much for playing Manafinder! And thanks for reporting bugs! I've released the first patch that addresses most of the reported bugs so far.

Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1582410/discussions/0/3361398165646911469/

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions you may be able to spend a Blessing Point on an already acquired blessing, thus wasting your BP.

Fixed an issue where additional Blessings under Allaror's TP Category would not be unlocked.

Fixed an issue where saying "No" to Dama the first time would disable battle commands.

Fixed an issue where using attacks that target multiple enemies against the Shrubs and Shrubhogs made the fight endless.

Fixed an issue where resting the second time at Illia's Cauldron won't allow you to go to sleep.

Fixed an issue where saving your game was accidentally disabled near the Point of No Return.

Fixed an issue where Octavius would cast Sharpen on Hexa instead of himself.

Fixed an issue where the "Taunt" ability by the Woodbois may freeze the game.

Fixed an issue where the text indicating the Sanctuary's basement ladder is locked would not be translated when switching languages. (Spanish)

Multiple spelling corrections. (English)

Multiple spelling corrections. (Spanish)

Credits have been updated.

I hope you keep enjoying Manafinder!