Daily Deal! DLC 1 Release Date Announced & More!

Escape Academy Featured in Steam’s Daily Deal

For the next 48 hours, Escape Academy is on sale for 20% off!

If you’ve been holding off on purchasing, now's the time! If you’ve got friends you want to play it with, tell them. And if you haven’t finished playing through Escape Academy, then hop to it because we’ve got more content coming your way soon!

New DLC Coming in November

And if the Daily Deal wasn’t enough, we also wanted to share some exciting news coming from The Academy regarding our upcoming DLC.

Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island crash lands on to PC November 10th, 2022!

More puzzles, more challenge, more adventure!

After the eventful first year in Escape Academy, it’s time for a well-earned summer vacation! But when the Escape Jet is shot down over an uncharted island, relaxation turns to mayhem in this outlandish new adventure from the Escape Academy universe.

Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island will include five all-new, handcrafted levels. Get ready to solve deviously challenging puzzles and embark on the next chapter of Escape Academy’s story, starring returning faculty members and new foes!

Keep your eyes peeled for more information about Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island in the coming weeks and make sure to wishlist us here so you can get notified as soon as the DLC is live!

And that's not all!

While we’ve been focused on delivering the best possible experience with our first pack of DLC, we’ve also been continuing to apply polish to the basegame for existing fans and those new the world of Escape!

PATCH NOTES:

All achievements have been fixed (they will not retroactively trigger)

Fixed quality settings issues for 4k resolutions

Miscellaneous crash fixes

Thanks for everyone’s support of the game thus far, we are beyond excited to share our first piece of additional content with everyone.

Happy Escaping!

Coin Crew Games