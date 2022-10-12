 Skip to content

Super Perils of Baking update for 12 October 2022

Steam Deck Resolution Fix

Build 9707985

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After testing Super Perils of Baking on the Steam Deck, we found that some of the menus were not displaying properly there. This update will address those menus so that everything looks correct across the board on the Steam Deck.

