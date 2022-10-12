After testing Super Perils of Baking on the Steam Deck, we found that some of the menus were not displaying properly there. This update will address those menus so that everything looks correct across the board on the Steam Deck.
Super Perils of Baking update for 12 October 2022
Steam Deck Resolution Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update