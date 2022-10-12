 Skip to content

Mondrian - Plastic Reality update for 12 October 2022

A Small Update - Version 1.4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We've pushed a small update today with some bug fixes and improvements. Please make sure you update to the latest version to enjoy the best experience.

Features
  • Museum: Added Difficulty tooltips to the level selection lightboxes
Changes
  • Main Menu: Updated Difficulty tooltips to be more descriptive
  • Maker: Updated block selection tooltip to include Stamp Mode shortcut
Bug Fixes
  • Maker: Fixed issues with Phase Time down arrows not responding

Thank you for playing and have fun!
- Danny

