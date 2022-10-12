A Small Update - Version 1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9707860 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! We've pushed a small update today with some bug fixes and improvements. Please make sure you update to the latest version to enjoy the best experience.

Features

Museum: Added Difficulty tooltips to the level selection lightboxes

Changes

Main Menu: Updated Difficulty tooltips to be more descriptive

Updated Difficulty tooltips to be more descriptive Maker: Updated block selection tooltip to include Stamp Mode shortcut

Bug Fixes

Maker: Fixed issues with Phase Time down arrows not responding

Thank you for playing and have fun!

- Danny