A Small Update - Version 1.4.4

Hi everyone! We've pushed a small update today with some bug fixes and improvements. Please make sure you update to the latest version to enjoy the best experience.
Features
- Museum: Added Difficulty tooltips to the level selection lightboxes
Changes
- Main Menu: Updated Difficulty tooltips to be more descriptive
- Maker: Updated block selection tooltip to include Stamp Mode shortcut
Bug Fixes
- Maker: Fixed issues with Phase Time down arrows not responding
Thank you for playing and have fun!
- Danny
