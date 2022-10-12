early access 1.30.0

Highlights

Hordes are special combats that challenge you to survive a big swarm of enemies for three minutes. The spacebar hotkey to toggle the game speed between the default and 0 comes in handy to stop and think your next move! Two new card types have been added to the game, Curses and Emblems! Curses are unplayable cards meant to punish very small decks and appear only in certain conditions and Emblems are also unplayable cards, but they give a passive effect as long as they are in your hand! As such, 8 new cards have been added to the game!

Some changes have been made to incentivize large decks. The addition of Curses is one of those changes, but there are more, you can see the full details below.

Balance changes

Incentivizing large decks

As it stands right now, sometimes it's not worth it enough to pick many new cards because the starting decks are too consistent. This isn't too healthy for the game, so there have been some changes to alleviate this issue. More incentives are coming in future patches.

You now draw 5 cards each round by default instead of 4.

The ascension 6 debuff has been changed from "+25% card and trinket cost in shops" to "you start with a curse in your deck".

The "draw one fewer card each round" boss modifier has been changed to "add a curse to your deck during this combat"

Almost all of the decks now start with more cards.

The Transcend mechanic has been added, which rewards you for having 25 or more cards in your deck. More cards with Transcend will be added soon.

EXP Gain

If you're really good at the game, you should unlock new content much faster.

Bonus EXP for each Ascension: +10% -> +20%

Cards

Luck Synthesis

This card should be a bit more viable without an Arcane Resonator

Mana cost: 8 -> 6

Luck gained: 2 -> 3

Bug fixes