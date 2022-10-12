Patch Notes 0.5.0.5

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.5 (10/12/2022)
Season Event
Conquer Season Event has ended. Thanks for everyone who played it. Leaderboards winners and new season info will be announced soon.
Ranger
-Crossfire damage is decreased from 8 to 4.
-Rapid Shot damage is increased from 8 to 14.
Mage
-Fixed the problem where Inferno meteors collide with walls and not be able to fall on indicated location.
Assassin
-Fixed the problem where when you click acquired skills, your skill points and gold would decrease again.
-Fixed the problem where Assassin characters aren't shown as Trial characters.
Dragons
-Collisions of dragons are rearranged now. All skills and basic attacks can hit every part of dragons. Also, dragons turn smoother now.
-2nd dragon now spawns more projectiles and slow areas.
-4th dragon's claw attack now throws 5 doom projectiles instead of 3.
-4th dragon's void areas now stay on the ground for 15 seconds instead of 8.
-4th dragon's doom-void combine attack projectiles now stay on the ground for 15 seconds instead of 8.
-4th dragon's doom-void combine attack cooldown is decreased from 11 to 5.
-4th dragon's doom projectiles now go slower.
-4th dragon now returns to character while on doom-void combine attack.
-5th dragon now throws more gloom and shade projectiles.
Changes and Fixes
-There are now indicators on base to show where to access campaign and conquer.
-Changed the UI style of the quests in main screen quest window.
-Changes have been made for Quests window.
-Changed the UI style of the new quest notification.
-Fixed the problem where Diff 1 Keystone count gets 0.
-Fixed the problem where mods wouldn't get salvaged.
-Fixed the problem where Collection was missing items or showing them in the wrong order.
