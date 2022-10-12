 Skip to content

The Blunderbuss update for 12 October 2022

Parche 4

temporary minimap bug fix plus new features added to minimap like rotation. We added some help messages in some areas that we have identified that the player does not understand that doing over time the layout of the map will help to avoid the need for a tutorial. In a soon update the GPS will come to help the movement through the open world

