Patch notes for version 0.4.25

Offsprings of the first men,

This is our first small update after a long period of #FeatureFriday posts! Since we are getting closer to the release, we will start posting changelogs immediately after the update instead of batching all of them for Fridays. A big thank you to all of our champions for helping us test the game!

Changelog

◆ User Interface is now being displayed in a total of 10 languages!

◆ New Early Access Roadmap panel, Changelog panel, and updated message from the devs.

◆ Text font overhaul, we now have a new font used all over the UI.

◆ UI improvements related to localization.

◆ Removed The Vault from campaign maps.

◆ Lindaris now has an opening message and a wave counter on F3.

◆ Lindaris wave enemies now have a guaranteed item drop relative to their tier.

◆ Removed Apostles Spawner from Lindaris.

◆ Lindaris and Memoria now start with 1100 Industry.

◆ Visual changes to Memoria's dungeons.

◆ Kor Gatai no longer visits the settlement in Memoria; they're hostile from the beginning.

◆ Additional loot and more changes to Memoria.

◆ Many additions and improvements for The Last Stand custom map.

◆ Removed archetypes without any rewards.

◆ Increased Pot Soup drinking weight as a downtime activity.

◆ Class constructions no longer require Industry.

◆ New constructions: Brick House, Clay Shelter, Rock Shelter, Communal Rock Shelter, Sentinels' Hall, Rock Hut, Brick Sleeping Quarters, Stone House.

◆ Renewed Gold Pieces loot effects.

◆ Character history improvements to catch problematic character-related bugs.

◆ Activity fixes for characters that couldn't sleep in the new Communal Clay Shelter.

◆ Fixed the issues that occurred in the pregnancy decision.

◆ Fixed box selection issue when the game end screen is being displayed.

◆ Fixed an issue when a character is trying to approach another.

◆ Fixed an issue that occurs when certain notifications are being cleared.

◆ Fixed the flow of a character’s behavior when a character has both default and queued assignments.

◆ Fixed an issue when a party is being drafted, and their campfire is being destroyed.