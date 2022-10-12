Patch notes for version 0.4.25

Offsprings of the first men,
This is our first small update after a long period of #FeatureFriday posts! Since we are getting closer to the release, we will start posting changelogs immediately after the update instead of batching all of them for Fridays. A big thank you to all of our champions for helping us test the game!
Changelog
◆ User Interface is now being displayed in a total of 10 languages!
◆ New Early Access Roadmap panel, Changelog panel, and updated message from the devs.
◆ Text font overhaul, we now have a new font used all over the UI.
◆ UI improvements related to localization.
◆ Removed The Vault from campaign maps.
◆ Lindaris now has an opening message and a wave counter on F3.
◆ Lindaris wave enemies now have a guaranteed item drop relative to their tier.
◆ Removed Apostles Spawner from Lindaris.
◆ Lindaris and Memoria now start with 1100 Industry.
◆ Visual changes to Memoria's dungeons.
◆ Kor Gatai no longer visits the settlement in Memoria; they're hostile from the beginning.
◆ Additional loot and more changes to Memoria.
◆ Many additions and improvements for The Last Stand custom map.
◆ Removed archetypes without any rewards.
◆ Increased Pot Soup drinking weight as a downtime activity.
◆ Class constructions no longer require Industry.
◆ New constructions: Brick House, Clay Shelter, Rock Shelter, Communal Rock Shelter, Sentinels' Hall, Rock Hut, Brick Sleeping Quarters, Stone House.
◆ Renewed Gold Pieces loot effects.
◆ Character history improvements to catch problematic character-related bugs.
◆ Activity fixes for characters that couldn't sleep in the new Communal Clay Shelter.
◆ Fixed the issues that occurred in the pregnancy decision.
◆ Fixed box selection issue when the game end screen is being displayed.
◆ Fixed an issue when a character is trying to approach another.
◆ Fixed an issue that occurs when certain notifications are being cleared.
◆ Fixed the flow of a character’s behavior when a character has both default and queued assignments.
◆ Fixed an issue when a party is being drafted, and their campfire is being destroyed.
Changed files in this update