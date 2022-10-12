 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

All Quiet Roads update for 12 October 2022

Version 3.33 - behind the scenes changes for Turn Based

Share · View all patches · Build 9707338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully nothing in this version changes gameplay in the Classic version of AQR. One notable change is that roads turning red are timed more accurately by the game elapsed clock rather than the real time clock.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1832052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link