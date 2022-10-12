OBS Studio 28.1 Beta is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9707246 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have beta build for OBS Studio 28.1 available for testing! This is a minor feature release, focused on NVENC AV1 support and a few smaller bug fixes.

Release Highlights:

Added NVENC AV1 hardware encoder on Windows [Jim] Currently only works with the NV12 (OBS default) and P010 color formats Currently does not support the "rescale" feature in advanced output mode Only available and shown for RTX 40 Series video cards from NVIDIA Available in simple output mode for recording (Beta note: please test this to make sure the quality is as expected for "high" and "indistinguishable"! I can tweak the internal quality coefficients if needed.)

Updated NVENC presets [Jim] Presets have been split into 3 different settings: Preset, Tuning, and Multipass Mode Presets are now P1-P7, lower numbers being lower quality, higher numbers being higher quality. Note that higher presets may incur higher GPU usage which could impact the performance of games running simultaneously with OBS. The number of simultaneous NVENC encoding sessions may be lower when using the highest presets. OBS will automatically map your current NVENC settings to the closest preset when upgrading. Tuning is used to determine whether to prioritize latency or quality. It has three settings: High Quality, Low Latency, and Ultra Low Latency. Multipass Mode is used to determine whether a second pass is used in encoding, and has three settings: Disabled, Quarter Resolution, and Full Resolution. Enabling this will give higher quality at the cost of more GPU resource usage.

Fixed a bug where Direct3D 9 games stopped capturing properly with game capture on Windows 11 22H2 [Rodney]

Moved "Always on Top" to the View menu [gxalpha]

You can now select a specific source for the Virtual Camera [chippydip]

Find the the full patch notes for OBS Studio 28.1 Beta 1 here: [github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.1.0-beta1]('https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.1.0-beta1')

To receive this beta on Steam open the "Properties" window, navigate to the "Betas" tab and select the "beta" option in the dropdown:

(If you're not seeing the "beta" option yet try restarting your Steam client)

We need your help tracking down as many bugs as you can find before we make a full release! Please give the build a try and let us know here or in the #beta-testing channel on