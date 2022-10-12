Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.4 A2

New Theme Features

New for user themes, you can now import your own custom fonts for the score, streak, notifications, song info, countdown text and more! Inside your theme.ini file, you can now also toggle overlay flames which will overlap the flame animation instead of resetting when hitting the same note colour in a row. Additional settings in the ini include the multiplier tick fill origin & method, song info colours, and an alternate streak/hf ready notification animation. A few new textures are also available for the song title cards and the countdown background.

Leaderboard Viewer

New for v0.35.4 A2, you can toggle an in-game leaderboard that will display your real time progression up the ranks as you play a song! This board will display up to the top 50 scores and can be dragged around with mouse to a new location, just like the score box, chaser box, and input viewer. Don't want to play with the leaderboard viewer? You can toggle it off in the settings. The leaderboard viewer is only available for songs with a valid leaderboard and with 1 entry or more. Leaderboards are disabled when playing with cheats, modifiers or bots.





The design of the leaderboard viewer is not final, we're currently focused on ensuring the logic is all there.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

Added New Theme Features

Added Leaderboard Viewer

ADDITIONS FOR THEMES

Import Fonts -> Fonts support .ttf and .otf file types. Font file naming includes: notif.ttf, info.ttf, score.ttf, streak.ttf, star.ttf & countdown.ttf

Song info panel textures

Countdown background texture

Song info font colour

Set the fill origin & method for the Multiplier Tick

Toggle overlay flames (Instead of resetting the flame animation per hit, the game instantiates a new flame allowing for flames to overlap)

Alternate streak/hf ready notification animations

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with bot level 100 not having perfect accuracy

Fixed an issue with bots attached to player 1 stuck using bot skill 1

Fixed various typos

Fixed an issue with the control mapper and the main menu controls both listening for inputs simultaneously

Fixed an issue with the News tab soft locking the game when attempting to interact with the News when in the main menu for the first time in the session

Fixed an issue with the song.ini parser not converting preview_start_time correctly

Fixed a soft lock that would occur if the player levels up when Steam hasn't been initialised correctly or when Steam is offline

Fixed an issue with certain setting options not initialising correctly

Fixed an issue with sustains not swapping to the dropped material immediately after a miss

Fixed an issue with the ready up sound ignoring the current volume settings

Fixed an issue with the highway in/out sounds in multiplayer all playing at once instead of just having a single highway play the sound. This causes the sound to be much louder than expected

Fixed an issue where it was possible to see the leaderboards of a locked song in Career Mode

Fixed an issue where it was possible to see the song info of a locked song in Career Mode

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to soft lock when loading a song with hit flames disabled

ADJUSTMENTS