 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SkydiveSim update for 12 October 2022

Full body Avatar and more advanced flight physics

Share · View all patches · Build 9707145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added full body avatar. Next major update will be multiplayer which means you can do a virutal skydive with anyone around the world. Control fall rate, and parachute flight while flying with friends.
Also improved overall flight physics.

Changed files in this update

CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link