Added full body avatar. Next major update will be multiplayer which means you can do a virutal skydive with anyone around the world. Control fall rate, and parachute flight while flying with friends.
Also improved overall flight physics.
SkydiveSim update for 12 October 2022
Full body Avatar and more advanced flight physics
Changed files in this update