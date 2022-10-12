Halloween Run is available now!

Surprise early release of Halloween Run is here! This DLC contains completely new environment with spooky atmosphere and new themed obstacles. Gameplay’s core comes from the base game’s Arcade mode with three difficulties and introduces new cycle system with monsters hunting the player and partial backwards running. There are 7 cycles, each with different monster and increasing difficulty. Can you survive all of them?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2158090/Office_Run__Halloween_Run/

There was also small patch released for the base game today. Update 1.17 adds multiple visual enhancements to the game.

Launch trailer

Gameplay Walkthrough