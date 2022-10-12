Fixed an issue where the beach ball was missing textures.
Fixed an issue where large portal had a gap players could clip through.
Fixed an issue where players may start in wrong zone.
Mini Mecum update for 12 October 2022
Update Notes - 10/12/22
