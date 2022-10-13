Kickstand Hotfix - Mods Causing Crashes

Hey Wardens! There was an issue encountered with the Kickstand patch (released alongside Undead) that caused the game to crash or even fail to load if you had any mods that affected sprites on PC.

We have isolated the issue and pushed a hotfix to PC that fixed it.

Important: Some mods may still not work until the mod makers have updated them, BUT they should not cause your game to crash anymore.

