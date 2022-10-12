Development Branch update - v0.6.002

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.6.002) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.6.002 - Temporary changelog :
- Bug fix : 2 new butterflies can now be crafted / 1 can be found
- Improve auto crafter UI & comprehension.
- Improve performances and colliders on the last secret area
- Option to set the selection to null in auto crafter and t3 extractor
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
