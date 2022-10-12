Development Branch update - v0.6.002

Share · View all patches · Build 9707012 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.002) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.002 - Temporary changelog :

Bug fix : 2 new butterflies can now be crafted / 1 can be found

Improve auto crafter UI & comprehension.

Improve performances and colliders on the last secret area

Option to set the selection to null in auto crafter and t3 extractor

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games