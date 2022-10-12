Tiny patch for Tiny Rogues, V0.1.6a

Hello fellow Tiny Rogues,

I didn't have much time the past few days but I got a few bug fixes and some minor changes for you.

Class Changes:

Base lock-picking slider speed of Thief has been reduced (slowed) by 20%.

Doppelganger daily class rotation is not random anymore but now a fixed cycle. (won't repeat anymore)

Enemy Changes:

Applied some visual tweaks to the roots that Mandrake leaves behind so it is more obvious they will hurt the player.

Mega Death's health has been reduced again.

Mega Death's damage reduction buff is now also applied in the bullet-hell attack.

Mega Death's damage reduction buff has been increased from 20% to 30%.

Mega Death now stays at a minimum distance to arena border during "A storm of souls..." attack.

Weapon Changes:

Added a new attribute scaling ceiling, "S++++" called "S Max".

Added and improved secondary scaling to / of a lot of weapons including: Disintegration Scepter: Strength, E Freezing Scepter: Strength E to D Life Drain Scepter: Strength D to C Toxic Scepter: Dexterity, E Acid Cloud Scroll: Dexterity, E Blizzard Scroll: Strength, E Firestorm Scroll: Strength, E Meteor Scroll: Strength, C Nimbus Scroll: Dexterity, C Arcane Torrent Tome: Dexterity, E Ex Mortis: Strength E to D Firebomb Codex: Strength, E Spider Summon Tome: Dexterity, E Dark Wizard Staff: Strength, A Holy Staff: Strength, D Lightning Staff: Dexterity, E Scorching Staff: Strength, E Blasting Wand: Strength, E Blight Wand: Dexterity, D Bone Wand: Strength E to D Dark Wand: Strength, D Demon Scythe Wand: Dexterity, D Frozen Orb Wand: Strength, E Holy Bible: Strength, A Holy Bolt Wand: Strength, E Icicle Wand: Dexterity, E King Bible: Strength, D Leaf Wand: Dexterity, E Razor Wand: Dexterity, E Rift Wand: Strength E to D Ruby Wand: Strength, C Slither Wand: Dexterity, E Spectral Blade Wand: Dexterity C to B Tornado Wand: Dexterity, E Unholy Bible: Strength, A Gimmershred: Intelligence, E Stormbreaker: Intelligence, D Giant Slayer: Intelligence, E Moonshine Greatsword: Strength, E Zenith: Intelligence, S Death Sickles: Intelligence, S Golden Skean: Intelligence, E Ninja Dagger: Strength, E Poison Sickles: Intelligence, E Shadownseak Dagger: Intelligence, E Sickles: Strength, E Skinning Knife: Strength D to C Sun Vortex: Intelligence, D Echoing Fury: Dexterity, S Rapier: Strength, E Salamandra: Dexterity, E Chakrams: Intelligence, E Doomerang: Strength, E Tri Chakrams: Intelligence, S Twin Chakrams: Strength, E Compound Bow: Intelligence, E Enchanted Bow: Intelligence E to D Ice Fang: Strength, A Long Bow: Strength E to D Snow Angel: Intelligence, E Storm Cloud: Intelligence E to D Zephyr: Strength, E Demon Repeater: Intelligence, D Full Auto Crossbow: Intelligence E to D Hellsingers: Intelligence, E Octoshot Crossbow: Strength, E Pus Spitter: Intelligence, E Relic Crossbow: Strength, E Sling Pistols: Intelligence, A Twinshot Crossbow: Strength, E Blowpipe: Dexterity E to D Grenade Launcher: Strength, C Machine Gun: Strength and Intelligence, E Revolver: Intelligence, E Shotgun: Strength, D SMGs: Intelligence, E Snow Cannon: Intelligence, E Triple Machine Gun: Strength, E Molotov Cocktail: Intelligence, E

Buffed Rapidfire Bow DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Claymore now states "25% chance to attack twice"

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug relating to buying / spending souls to acquire classes. Works without hiccups again.

Locked cellar trapdoors now can't be interacted with during combat and thus don't obstruct vision with their interaction prompt window

Fixed that bosses would sometimes skip certain behaviors after going into enrage mode (e.g.: Mega Death used the bullet hell attack without moving to center of arena first, ... )

Fixed that bosses could turn invisible when going into enrage while invisible (mostly happened at Death and Mega Death)

Fixed a bug where players would be able to regenerate stamina during cut-scenes.

Fixed a visual bug where projectiles from 2H swords would be destroyed on room completion.

Improved the way enemy attacks are cleared when a boss goes into enrage mode. (previously, sometimes some projectiles were missed during the clean up due to timing issues)

Treasure chests are now immune to being exploded while lock-picking it. (for now a band-aid fix because the game soft-locked if that happened)

That's all I have had cooking since the last patch on Sunday. Wanted to push the bug fixes and the weapon changes slipped in too. I hope you'll enjoy it.

PS: I decided that I shall tinker a bit with controller support this weekend. Hopefully everything is going to be smooth sailing and maybe you can test the changes at the end of next week on PTR. Love you all, thanks for supporting the game.