October - Update 2.7.6

[FIX] Game freezing when sealling a huge amout of items

[FIX] Workers not returning from farming area

[FIX] Weapon extra points not reducing when losting weapons in battles

Previous Recent Updates

[NEW] Included in the Market the Mine Auto-Repair an item that avoid the mines collapsing

[NEW] Now you can make workers from a specific place stop working by holding Crtl and clicking on the place they are working on

[FIX] Many bug fixes

[ENH] Stats of enemies from the Moon Dungeon balanced