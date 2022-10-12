 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 12 October 2022

October - Update 2.7.6

October - Update 2.7.6

Build 9706937

[FIX] Game freezing when sealling a huge amout of items
[FIX] Workers not returning from farming area
[FIX] Weapon extra points not reducing when losting weapons in battles

Previous Recent Updates

[NEW] Included in the Market the Mine Auto-Repair an item that avoid the mines collapsing
[NEW] Now you can make workers from a specific place stop working by holding Crtl and clicking on the place they are working on
[FIX] Many bug fixes
[ENH] Stats of enemies from the Moon Dungeon balanced

