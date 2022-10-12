October - Update 2.7.6

[FIX] Game freezing when sealling a huge amout of items
[FIX] Workers not returning from farming area
[FIX] Weapon extra points not reducing when losting weapons in battles
Previous Recent Updates
[NEW] Included in the Market the Mine Auto-Repair an item that avoid the mines collapsing
[NEW] Now you can make workers from a specific place stop working by holding Crtl and clicking on the place they are working on
[FIX] Many bug fixes
[ENH] Stats of enemies from the Moon Dungeon balanced
Changed files in this update