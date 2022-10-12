 Skip to content

Eville update for 12 October 2022

Eville Hotfix 1

We have small hotfix live now on Steam!

Hope you're all enjoying your time in Eville! Here's a list of quick fixes we've done in the first 24 hours!

New:

  • Search box for lobbies by name
  • Lobbies in progress sorted to the bottom of the list
  • Added a profanity filter for lobby names

Fixed:

  • Lobby list is now properly scrollable with a controller
  • Full lobbies cannot be joined
  • Items with unlimited stock could not be bought from vendors
  • Voting Area edges launched player standing on it up, cause a likely fall to their death
  • Kick functionality for hosts now works properly (including a message for the kicked person)
  • Weekly timer in the Store was shown wrong
  • Traps could be placed inside player's homes
  • Players could not destroy barricades (only the host)
  • Season Pass purchase buttons fixed

