Eville Hotfix 1

We have small hotfix live now on Steam!

Hope you're all enjoying your time in Eville! Here's a list of quick fixes we've done in the first 24 hours!

New:

Search box for lobbies by name

Lobbies in progress sorted to the bottom of the list

Added a profanity filter for lobby names

Fixed:

Lobby list is now properly scrollable with a controller

Full lobbies cannot be joined

Items with unlimited stock could not be bought from vendors

Voting Area edges launched player standing on it up, cause a likely fall to their death

Kick functionality for hosts now works properly (including a message for the kicked person)

Weekly timer in the Store was shown wrong

Traps could be placed inside player's homes

Players could not destroy barricades (only the host)

Season Pass purchase buttons fixed

