Update 2368: Small updates, bugfixes, and Intruder Competitive League results!

Greetings agents, and welcome to Update 2368! If you haven't checked out out the new sounds, map changes, and effects update that came out a few weeks ago I recommend you take a look, or you can just watch the video below. In this update, we are mostly adding a few small tweaks and fixes, but we also want to congratulate the participants of the 5th season of the Intruder Competitive League!

Intruder Competitive League

The Intruder Competitive League (ICL) has been a mostly community organized event where players from around the world come together to find the top team in Intruder! We recently finished up season 5 which consisted about 250 players on 39 teams who played over 100 matches of Intruder. That's more matches, players, and teams than all previous seasons combined! As a thank you to the players, exclusive in-game items have been granted to all participants, and additional prizes to the top teams. If you see any of the following in a game, you know you've got a "pro" Intruder player on your team.

The top 3 teams will receive an arm patch which denotes their team's ranking.

All participants will receive a wall tag alongside a trophy hat that can only be unlocked by participating in the ICL.

Finally, a shoutout to the ICL Season 5 world champion team, HOLY! To commemorate this exciting achievement, an appropriately themed hat has been added into the game, the HolyHalo!

Check out the full rankings of all teams below:

Regular Season:

Rank - Team Wins/Losses/Draws

Atlantic:

1 - RS 4-0-0

2 - BBC 2-2-0

3 - CMEN 2-2-0

4 - NYE 1-3-0

4 - MONK 1-3-0

Europe:

1 - GUTS 4-0-0

2 - BALS 3-1-0

3 - FSFU 1-3-1

4 - JOLT 0-3-1

X - TFS 1-3-0

NA Central:

1 - BIGA 4-0-0

2 - VFC 3-1-0

3 - CRAC 1-3-0

3 - MLKR 1-3-0

3 - BOB 1-3-0

NA East 1:

1 - DD 4-0-0

2 - WUB 3-1-0

3 - JDD 2-2-0

4 - BNB 1-3-0

X - TASQ 0-4-0

NA East 2:

1 - SMF 4-0-0

2 - BBB 3-1-0

3 - TUUS 2-2-0

4 - HPA 1-3-0

X - SB 0-4-0

NA West:

1 - SC 3-1-0

1 - TWH 3-1-0

3 - BOIS 2-2-0

3 - HATE 2-2-0

X - LN 0-4-0

Pacific:

1 - CCCC 3-0-0

2 - GB 2-1-0

3 - DGS 1-2-0

4 - GG 0-3-0

Russia:

1 - HOLY 3-1-0

1 - CC 3-0-1

3 - ISEC 2-1-1

4 - CLM 1-3-0

5 - ADDC 0-4-0

Playoffs:

Local Champions:

Pacific: DGS

NA West: SC

NA Central: BIGA

NA East 1: DD

NA East 2: BBB

Atlantic: BBC

EU: FSFU

RU: HOLY

Regional Champions:

Region A: HOLY

Region B: BBB

Region C: DD

Region D: SC

Top Three:

1 - HOLY

2 - DD

3 - SC

Mountainside

Mountainside now alternates between day and night randomly with it being day 60% of the time, and night 40% of the time! Dedicated day and night maps will still be available in the map select.

Bugfixes and Changes

Here are a few changes that we have that should improve your Intruder experience!

New Lockpicking Graphics - The lockpick minigame has been updated with a sleek new look!

Bonk - Bloon now plays a bounce noise when hit by a thrown object or flown into an object.

Overlapping Equip Sounds - Equip sounds will no longer overlap when rapidly equipping items.

Hack Terminal XP - Hack terminals have been corrected to give proper XP in ranked lobbies.

Shield Shenanigans - You can no longer drop items from your inventory on top of held shields.

Package Problems - Packages should no longer fly back if they fall off the map, and should only spawn in the correct locations.

New Red Dot Reticles - We've dropped a few new red dot sights in and will have more items coming soon!



